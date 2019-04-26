Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Betty-Lou Gottlieb, 91

WORCESTER - Betty- Lou Gottlieb, age 91, died Thursday, April 25th at UMASS Memorial Healthcare. Her husband of 65 years Joseph Gottlieb died in 2012. She leaves two sons, Raymond Gottlieb and his wife Patricia of Westborough and Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb and his wife Alice of Great Barrington, MA, a daughter, Lisa Gottlieb of New York City and five grandchildren Ari, and Julia, Rebecca and Josh, Amy and Max, and Hari and Justin and six great grandchildren Samuel, Hannah, Jacob, Eva, Isla and Charlie. She was predeceased by her sister Joan Friedberg.

She was born in Worcester and was a daughter of Harry and Elsie (Lund) Friedberg and was a lifelong resident. She was a long time member of Temple Emanuel Sinai and the Jewish Healthcare Center.

She was an avid reader, a great bridge player, loved to travel, loved her family and did it with style.

FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 1:30 PM ON SUNDAY, APRIL 28TH IN TEMPLE EMANUEL SINAI, 631 Salisbury Street. UNDER THE DIRCECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in B'Nai Brith Cemetery.

Immediately following the interment, a Memorial Observance Reception will be held at a location to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rachel's Table, 633 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or the Mustard Seed, 93 Piedmont Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
