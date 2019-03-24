|
Betty McNally, 91
Clinton - Betty A. (McCarty) McNally, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Knollwood Nursing Center in Worcester. She is survived by her three sons, Paul J. McNally & wife Maddie of Clinton; Kieran P. McNally & wife Kelley of Londonderry, NH; Philip J. McNally of Clinton; daughter-in-law Joyce McNally of Clinton; 7 grandchildren, Christine Watkins, Kimberly Dziokonski, Erin Medeiros, Norah Frick, Meghann Mueller, Seth McNally, and Ryan McNally; 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her son Richard McNally, granddaughter Stacy McNally, sister Nancy Moran, and step-father Bernard Byrne.
Betty was born in Clinton to the late Arthur McCarty & Alice (Grady) McCarty Byrne. She graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1945 and achieved her professional degree from the Peter Bent Brigham School of Nursing Class of 1948. As a Registered Nurse, Betty cared for countless patients throughout her prestigious career with Brigham Hospital, Cardinal Cushing Hospital, Carter Memorial, and Cutler Hospital at Ft. Devens, from where she ultimately retired after nearly 30 years of service. A woman of great faith, Betty was a devout member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton, a former Eucharistic Minister, RCIA volunteer, and Associate Minister to the Sisters of the Presentation. Betty held a great passion for music, and while in high school was proud to work at Weber & Rose as the Top Ten record girl. She too contributed as a columnist for the Clinton Daily Item, served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and was a fierce and staunch Democrat who enjoyed arguing politics with her best friend of nearly 60 years, Maryann Weihn. Above all, she devoted herself to family, proudly raising her four sons and enjoying every day of being a grandmother. Funeral services are to be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, and burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4 until 7PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty McNally to: Clinton High School, Athletic Booster Association, PO Box 102, Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2019