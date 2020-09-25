1/1
Betty Meagher
1924 - 2020
Betty Jean Meagher, 95

Rutland - Betty Jean (Wood) Meagher, 95, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Edward and Donna Wood, and had lived most of her life in Rutland.

She leaves her loving husband of 68 years, James W. Meagher; her daughter, Kathleen A. Meagher of Rutland; her son, James E. Meagher and his wife, Debbie of South Portland, ME; her grandchildren, Jennifer Loring and her husband, Josh and Brandon Meagher and his fiancée, Chelsea Mitchell; and her great grandson, Grady Loring. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas K. Meagher in 2019.

Betty worked as a switchboard operator supervisor for the phone company in Gardner where she met her husband on a blind date and were married soon after. Betty and James raised their children in Rutland and worked together, starting and operating their own business, Rutland Sanitation Services, which they have run for over fifty years. Betty was involved in the Rutland Historical Society and the Rutland Free Public Library. She enjoyed hosting holiday parties where she would cook for several days, creating a spread of various bread, casseroles, and deserts, assuring no one left hungry.

Her love and caring for all animals as family members were enduring throughout her life. When lambs on their farm needed more attention, you would find the lambs in the kitchen with a diaper. In her final days before passing Patrick, her cat, stayed at her side and never left till she died.

Relatives and friends observing Covid 19 precautions, masks and social distancing in place, are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28th at Rural Cemetery, 142 Main Street, Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Rutland, P.O. Box 484, or to the Rutland Free Public Library, 280 Main Street, Rutland, MA 01543. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rural Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
