1/1
Betty Merlin
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Merlin (Twing) 85

Worcester - Betty passed away after a 6 week stay at St. Vincent's Hospital on October 9th, 2020. She was born in Detroit Michigan and adopted as an infant to Roy Twing and Eliza Mae Twing. She attended school and was raised in Sheffield Ma and Lancaster Ma. She worked in manufacturing. She leaves behind her daughter Donna Rosado who was her caretaker and 7 other children Patrick, Richard, Robert Woods, David Reichart, Roy Twing, Wendell Dedecko and Deborah Carver.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6pm October 16th.

Graham Putnam & Mahoney


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved