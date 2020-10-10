Betty Merlin (Twing) 85



Worcester - Betty passed away after a 6 week stay at St. Vincent's Hospital on October 9th, 2020. She was born in Detroit Michigan and adopted as an infant to Roy Twing and Eliza Mae Twing. She attended school and was raised in Sheffield Ma and Lancaster Ma. She worked in manufacturing. She leaves behind her daughter Donna Rosado who was her caretaker and 7 other children Patrick, Richard, Robert Woods, David Reichart, Roy Twing, Wendell Dedecko and Deborah Carver.



Calling hours will be from 4 to 6pm October 16th.



Graham Putnam & Mahoney





