Betty M. (Vodden) Mikolaycik, 95
DOUGLAS - Betty M. (Vodden) Mikolaycik, 95, passed away on Sun. March 17, 2019 at St. Camillus Health Center, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, John P. "Porky" Mikolaycik Sr. in 2009.
She is survived by 2 sons, James F. Mikolaycik of Douglas, and Thomas J. and his wife Darlene Mikolaycik of Douglas; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Arlene Campo; several nephews, nieces and friends. She was predeceased by a daughter Mary E. Doyon; a son, John P. Mikolaycik Jr.; and was sister of the late Violette Westlake, James Vodden, Phyllis Williams, and Queenie Vodden. Born in Newport South Wales, England on March 20, 1923, she was the daughter of Eli J. and Beatrice (Flew) Vodden and was a WWII bride, marrying her beloved husband John in England, before moving to Douglas in the Spring of 1946.
Betty worked in the Finishing Dept. for the former Hayward Schuster Woolen Mill for 20 years. A longtime parishioner of St. Denis Church, she was also a member of their Catholic Woman's Council. She also belonged to the Joseph J. Michna VFW Ladies Auxiliary. A voracious reader, she enjoyed traveling with family, and trips to Twin River Casino. She also loved her beagle "Buddy" who was her longtime companion.
Her funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wed. March 20, 2019 in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Calling hours will be held from 9-10:30am prior to Mass at Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to St Camillus Nursing Home, 447 Hill St. Whitinsville, MA 01588 or to the Joseph J. Michna VFW Post 7554, Box 614, Douglas, MA 01516. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019