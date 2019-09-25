|
|
Betty Sue Murray, 84
Webster - Betty Sue (Bragg) Murray, 84, formerly of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept 23, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease in the Webster Manor Healthcare Center.
Betty leaves two sons, Michael Murray and his wife, Deanna of Millbury and John Murray and his wife, Vicki of Bowie, MD; two daughters, Davette Murray of Laurel, MD and Michelle Murray of Fredericksburg, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Alicen, Mathew, Alexis, Kevin, Brian, Giselle, Noelani and Khalel. She is survived by a sister, Dot McAdoo of Greensboro, NC. She is predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer Murray.
Betty Sue Bragg Murray was born on February 24, 1935 in Greensboro, NC to the late Giles and Maybelle Bragg. Betty Sue graduated from Bennett College with a degree in education. She enjoyed teaching and working with children. Betty loved to bake, sing gospel hymns, and enjoyed opening her home up to family and friends for fellowship and camaraderie. Betty will be remembered for her strong faith in God.
Betty's family would like to thank Webster Manor Healthcare Center for the wonderful care they provided to Betty over fourteen years.
Family will honor and remember Betty Sue with a private service. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at in Betty's memory. Please visit Betty's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019