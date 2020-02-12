|
Betty Mae (Gasser) Ober, 94
WORCESTER - Betty Mae (Gasser) Ober, 94, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Monday February 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph F. and Eulalia B. Gasser. She graduated from Mercy High School in Chicago. During WWII she volunteered with the USO, which she supported throughout her life. In 1946 she married Carlon H. Ober and they settled in Worcester to raise their family. Betty was a homemaker who always thought of her family first. As the children grew, she spent time volunteering at Memorial Hospital. Later in life she and Carlon traveled extensively. They particularly enjoyed trips with their friends from the 1st Air Commandos and the Chindits, having the opportunity to meet Prince Charles on one of the trips.
Betty loved staying healthy and fit. Many will remember her walking with Phil at Lake Park. Even at her advanced age, with her walker she could walk faster than most! Betty enjoyed going to the Wexford House twice a week for years. The staff and patrons grew to be close friends.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Carlon and her brother Robert J. Gasser. She is survived by her son Phillip J. Ober of Worcester, her daughters Karen A. Dwinell of Coronado, CA, Roberta E. Callinan and her husband James of Worcester, Cynthia L. Ober-Ressijac and her husband Richard of Ayer, Diann L. Lewandowski and her husband Stanley of Shrewsbury; seven grandchildren, Stephen, Sarah, Lindsay, Daniel, Elizabeth, Catherine and Mark; seven great grandchildren, Blake, Patrick, Tanner, Russell, Ethan, Claire, Owen and a little girl on the way.
The family would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Murphy and her staff and all the staff and patrons of the Wexford House for the kindness and compassion they've shown Betty over the years.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11 am-1 pm with her funeral service immediately following at 1 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to: USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC, 20077-7677, or the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020