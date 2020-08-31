Betty L. PentlandNEWPORT & CORINNA, ME - Betty Pentland, 95, passed peacefully August 30, 2020 at a Bangor, ME healthcare facility. She was born April 9, 1925 in Wellsburg, West Virginia, a daughter of Charles and Beulah (Meeks) Mozingo, Sr. She graduated at age 17 from Wellsburg High School and attended the West Liberty [WV] Teachers' College in 1942 and 1943. Betty worked for the Social Security Board in Baltimore, MD in 1943 and 1944. She married 2nd Lt. Charles Pentland on November 22, 1944. After World War II, they moved to Massachusetts, where they raised 3 boys and 3 girls. After retirement they moved to Newport, ME and bought a farm. Charlie suffered 2 strokes and a fatal heart attack in 2008, after 63 years of married life.They both participated in Christian work through the American Baptist Convention, the High Street Congregational Church, Newport, ME, and later became members of the Corinna United Methodist Church. Through the years, she enjoyed art and crafts by attending art classes and workshops, enjoying ceramics, china painting, tole painting, and painting with oils, acrylics, and water colors.She is survived by her children, Sandra Wilson of Worcester, Susan Stowe of Topsfield, Charles Pentland, Jr. of Aransas Pass, TX, the Rev. Edward and wife Debbie Pentland of Northbridge, Priscilla and husband Steve Hoekstra of Newport, ME; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.In addition to her husband, Betty was also predeceased by a son Roger Pentland.Due to COVID-19, visitation will be limited to family and close friends at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main Street, Newport, Maine, starting at 11 AM. Thursday, September 3rd. Masks and social distancing are requested. A family graveside funeral will be held immediately following the visitation. Burial will be in the North Newport Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Corinna United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 418, Corinna, ME 04928. Those who wish may leave written condolences at