Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly Funeral Home
154 Lincoln St
Worcester, MA 01605
(508) 755-4507
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Potvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Potvin


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Potvin Obituary
Betty L. Potvin, 87

WORCESTER - Betty L. (King) Potvin, 87, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 15, 2019, after a long illness. Her husband of 41 years, Charles J. Potvin, Sr., died August 9, 1994. She leaves a daughter, Bonnie L. Potvin, with whom she made her home; a brother, Michael King of St. Albans, VT; two sisters, Joyce K. Giroux of St. Albans, Earlene G. Demar of Debary, FL; two granddaughters, Angel M. Potvin of Worcester and Crystal A. Potvin of Charlton; three great grandsons, Brandon M. Potvin of Maine, Tylor and Dylan Leveillee, both of Charlton; a great granddaughter, Emma Leveillee of Charlton; and several nieces and nephews.

Her son, Charles J. Potvin, Jr., died April 6, 1992. Three brothers, James Longley, Morton I. King, Jr., Wendell King; and three sisters, Barbara Carpentier, Sally Walker and Norma Oliver, also predeceased her. She was born and raised in St. Albans, Vermont, daughter of the late Morton I. King Sr. and Alydia R. (Sartwell) King and lived most of her life in Worcester.

Betty worked at the former Sprague Electric for many years and was a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her kindness and the love and compassion she showed to all.

A CALLING HOUR will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. on WEDNESDAY, March 20th at KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln Street, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.

The family suggests donations in memory of Betty be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit

www.kellyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelly Funeral Home
Download Now