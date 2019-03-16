|
|
Betty L. Potvin, 87
WORCESTER - Betty L. (King) Potvin, 87, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 15, 2019, after a long illness. Her husband of 41 years, Charles J. Potvin, Sr., died August 9, 1994. She leaves a daughter, Bonnie L. Potvin, with whom she made her home; a brother, Michael King of St. Albans, VT; two sisters, Joyce K. Giroux of St. Albans, Earlene G. Demar of Debary, FL; two granddaughters, Angel M. Potvin of Worcester and Crystal A. Potvin of Charlton; three great grandsons, Brandon M. Potvin of Maine, Tylor and Dylan Leveillee, both of Charlton; a great granddaughter, Emma Leveillee of Charlton; and several nieces and nephews.
Her son, Charles J. Potvin, Jr., died April 6, 1992. Three brothers, James Longley, Morton I. King, Jr., Wendell King; and three sisters, Barbara Carpentier, Sally Walker and Norma Oliver, also predeceased her. She was born and raised in St. Albans, Vermont, daughter of the late Morton I. King Sr. and Alydia R. (Sartwell) King and lived most of her life in Worcester.
Betty worked at the former Sprague Electric for many years and was a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her kindness and the love and compassion she showed to all.
A CALLING HOUR will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. on WEDNESDAY, March 20th at KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln Street, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.
The family suggests donations in memory of Betty be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019