Betty Jane Sachs, 89
AUBURN - Betty Jane (Graves) Sachs, age 89, passed away on May 7, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and a short battle with COVID-19. She was born in Paxton, MA but lived most of her life in Auburn. She has been a resident at St. Camillus Health Center in Whitinsville for the last 2 years.
Betty is survived by her husband of 69 years, Roger H. Sachs. She also leaves her 2 children, Andrea J. Brothers and her husband David of Douglas and Peter W. Sachs of Grafton. She leaves 3 grandsons, Timothy and Daniel Brothers and Peter Sachs and a great grandson Dakota Hogan. She loved them all dearly.
Betty was the daughter of Hilda and Howard Graves. She had 3 sisters that predeceased her, Dorothy Recko, Pauline Rose and Marion Carpenter, as well as 1 brother, Donald Graves. She leaves one remaining brother, David, as well as nieces and nephews.
Betty was born on August 10, 1930 and graduated from Auburn High School in 1947. In addition to raising a family, she also worked at the former Holmstrom's Market, Auburn Middle School and State Mutual Life Assurance Company where she met Roger.
She and Roger built a house in Auburn and set roots to raise a family. Kids, gardens and flowers became the life they embraced. Her gardens became noted by many, and people would stop by to admire the beautiful flowers. In later years they bought a timeshare in Hawaii which became their happy place. She was "MA" to all of us. Betty loved yard sales almost as much as she loved ice cream and their dog, Bailey. She loved to help others whenever she could and was so generous with her time.
During these last 2 years at St. Camillus Health Center, the staff showed exceptional compassion and care for Betty. We would like to thank everyone who cared for and loved her, including her nurses, CNA's, activity staff, as well as the staff from JHC Hospice. There were many bright spots and happy moments that we shared.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be private at her request. The family will celebrate her life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the MA/NH Chapter, P.O. Box 96001, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Also Alz.org/1-800-272-3900. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Betty, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020