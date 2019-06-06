|
Betty Lou Strom, 85
MILLBURY - Betty Lou (Mossa) Strom, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4th 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Betty Lou's leaves three sons, Glenn P. Strom and his wife, Eileen of Laconia, NH, Dale R. Strom of Winchendon and Mark S. Strom and his partner, Karen Barney of Millbury; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two sisters, Nola Strom of Millbury and Joyce Barry of Royalston; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three sisters and two brothers.
Betty had a passion for knitting and crocheting for her family and new born babies, while a member of the Millbury Lions Club.
Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, June 10th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Explorer Post or the Millbury Fire Ladies Auxiliary, both at, 127 Elm Street, Millbury, MA 01527. Please visit Betty's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 6 to June 7, 2019