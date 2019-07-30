|
|
Beverly Caissie, 85
rutland - Beverly A. (Maranda) Caissie, 85, passed away unexpectedly at home. She was born in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of Rose (Plouffe) Maranda, and had lived in Millbury and Northborough for several years before moving to Rutland in 1967.
Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Joseph O. Caissie Jr, in 2014. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Joseph Caissie III of Essex Junction, VT; her former daughter in law, Cathleen Roughan of Pepperell; her beloved grandsons, Brennan and Colin Caissie; as well as several nieces and nephews. Beverly was also predeceased by her son, James Caissie in 1979 and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Caissie in 2018.
Beverly graduated from Millbury High School. She married the love of her life, the late Joseph Caissie Jr. and the couple settled in Rutland where they were blessed with 57 years of marriage. She was a gifted seamstress and especially enjoyed making stuffed animals to sell at her in home gift shop. Beverly worked as an Administrative Assistant at Assumption College for several years and was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Rutland where she leaves many dear friends. She will be remembered for her kind nature and independent spirit.
She and her husband Joe were fond of Cape Cod and would often spend time by the beaches or along the canal with many happy memories made with their children and grandchildren. A frequent visitor to the local botanical gardens, her home and gardens were filled with a variety of flowers. She would often attend nearby concerts and greatly enjoyed classical music.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour from 9:30 to 10:30 am, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tower Hill Botanical Garden, 11 French Drive, P.O. Box 598, Boylston, MA 01505 or the Veteran's Association. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019