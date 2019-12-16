|
|
Beverly V. Camarra, 76
Worcester - Beverly V. Camarra, 76 of Worcester, passed from this life to life eternal with her beloved niece Wendi Adams at her side on December 13, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.
Born in Worcester, Beverly was the daughter of the late Alfred and Gertrude (Harnois) Girard. A life-long resident of the city, Beverly worked for the Astra Pharmaceutical Co. of Westboro for over 30 years retiring in 2007. She was a long-time member of St. Joan of Arc Church, a lover of the beach, lighthouses and animals; she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Beverly leaves her beloved daughter, Bonnie and her husband Christopher Dufault, a granddaughter, Olivia Dufault, one sister Jeanette Perry, her niece Wendi and her husband Neil Adams, nephew John Fay and his fiancé Michele Almstrom, and her great nieces Alexa Adams and Amanda Fay. Beverly was predeceased by her twin sister Shirley Fay in 2010, and her lifelong friend Carol Shilale.
Services for Beverly will be at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 on Thursday December 19, 2019. Calling hours will begin at 5:00 pm with a memorial service to celebrate Beverly's life at 6:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Beverly's memory to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602.
