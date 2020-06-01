Beverly S. Carr, age 68BEVERLY/LEICESTER - Beverly S. (Butland) Carr, age 68, passed away in Beverly, after a long battle with MS, Parkinson's and most recently, Covid-19. Born in Worcester, Beverly was the daughter of the late Ralph and Doris Butland. She was predeceased by her husband, Gary R. Carr, in 2019.Beverly spent her early life in Paxton and graduated from both Wachusett Regional High School and Anna Maria College. She married the love of her life, Gary, and moved to Leicester where they raised their family. Beverly worked for many years as a Collator at LaVigne Press in Worcester.Beverly enjoyed planting flowers, reading her Bible, getting her hair and makeup done (at Mindy's salon and by her daughters), going to breakfast at Eller's Restaurant or Mike's Donuts with her husband, holidays with her family, and her dog, Chanel.She was known for her strength and resilience, as well as her ability to light up any room she was in. She never lost her sense of humor or her selfless spirit. She had many close friends who visited often whom she cared for very much. She was the absolute best wife, daughter, and sister.Beverly will be lovingly missed by her two daughters, Kimberly L. Carr of Suffield, CT and Lisa K. Carr of Beverly; two brothers, Phillip Butland and his wife, Patricia of Worcester, and Jim Butland of Worcester, and a step-daughter, Michele Brady of Blackstone.There will be a calling hour from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, MA 01520. A private funeral service honoring and remembering Beverly will take place at 11:00 am after the visitation. Burial will take place on a later date at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.