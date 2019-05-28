Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Beverly E. (Taylor) Casper, 85

HOLDEN - Beverly E. (Taylor) Casper, 85, died peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Westborough. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Hazel F. (Mercier) and Harry H. Taylor.

Beverly graduated from Holden High School and went on to work in the Billing Departments of the former Holden Hospital and later the Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester. She was a former member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson. Beverly enjoyed bowling, golfing, square dancing, puzzles, reading and joining her friends for a card game at the Auburn Senior Center. She especially cherished holiday gatherings with her family. She will be dearly missed by all.

Beverly will be lovingly remembered by her son, Steven R. Casper and his wife, Susan of Portsmouth, NH; her daughters, Pamela A. Casper and her companion, Bruce Alger of Lancaster and Gayle M. Casper and her companion, Claudia Austin of Worcester; her grandchildren, Heather and Greg; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Beverly was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Taylor; her sisters, Donna Javor, Shirley Liseno, Jean Taylor and Barbara Comptois; and her former husband, Stephen B. Casper.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Beverly's family from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by a funeral service at 12 noon on Friday, May 31, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019
