Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Beverly Celularo
Beverly (Hietala) Celularo at 79

Worcester -

Beverly (Hietala) Celularo, 79, of Worcester died peacefully Tuesday February 12, 2019 at home with loved ones. Her husband of 56 years James "Jimmy" Celularo died October 29, 2018. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Trina Celularo and her husband Keith Eastham, and Gia M. Celularo both of Worcester, and several Celularo brothers and sisters in law. Beverly also had two brothers Gerald and Dwight Hietala.

Beverly was born in Enfield Connecticut daughter of the late Harry and Evangeline Mabel (Heck) Hietala and came to Worcester many years ago. Beverly was an Administrative Assistant at the Former Mechanic's Bank for many years, and also worked alongside her husband and daughters in their family business. She was a member of Our Lady of Loreto Church. Among her many interests Beverly enjoyed sewing, cooking, and ceramics, but her most treasured times were when she was with her family. Beverly will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

A service will be held at a later date and will be announced by the family. To leave a message of condolence or leave a special memory of Beverly please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
