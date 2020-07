Beverly A. (Garceau) Concklin, 78Charlton -Beverly A. (Garceau) Concklin, 78, passed away July 6, 2020 at UMass University Campus in Worcester.She leaves her husband of almost 60 years, Dale G. Concklin, of Charlton , a son Kenneth Concklin, a daughter, Lisa Danforth and a sister Rosemarie Swank all ofPiedmont, SC., 2 step grandchildren, and 5 step great grandchildren.Bev was born in Worcester, December 30, 1941 a daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Duchaine) Garceau, she was also predeceased by a sister, Nancy Riendeau.She enjoyed reading, puzzles, crocheting and travelling.There are no calling hours.Private burial will be in Northside Cemetery.The ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements.To leave an on-line message of condolence, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net