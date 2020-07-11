1/1
Beverly Concklin
1941 - 2020
Beverly A. (Garceau) Concklin, 78

Charlton -

Beverly A. (Garceau) Concklin, 78, passed away July 6, 2020 at UMass University Campus in Worcester.

She leaves her husband of almost 60 years, Dale G. Concklin, of Charlton , a son Kenneth Concklin, a daughter, Lisa Danforth and a sister Rosemarie Swank all of

Piedmont, SC., 2 step grandchildren, and 5 step great grandchildren.

Bev was born in Worcester, December 30, 1941 a daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Duchaine) Garceau, she was also predeceased by a sister, Nancy Riendeau.

She enjoyed reading, puzzles, crocheting and travelling.

There are no calling hours.

Private burial will be in Northside Cemetery.

The ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave an on-line message of condolence, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
(508) 248-4200
