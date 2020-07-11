Beverly A. (Garceau) Concklin, 78
Charlton -
Beverly A. (Garceau) Concklin, 78, passed away July 6, 2020 at UMass University Campus in Worcester.
She leaves her husband of almost 60 years, Dale G. Concklin, of Charlton , a son Kenneth Concklin, a daughter, Lisa Danforth and a sister Rosemarie Swank all of
Piedmont, SC., 2 step grandchildren, and 5 step great grandchildren.
Bev was born in Worcester, December 30, 1941 a daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Duchaine) Garceau, she was also predeceased by a sister, Nancy Riendeau.
She enjoyed reading, puzzles, crocheting and travelling.
There are no calling hours.
Private burial will be in Northside Cemetery.
The ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave an on-line message of condolence, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net