Beverly A. Cooper, 73
Melbourne, FL - Beverly A. (Angelo) Cooper, 73, of Melbourne, FL and formerly of Worcester, MA, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Melbourne, FL. Her husband Norman R. Cooper, Jr. died in 1999.Her daughter Cheri Robinson died in 2001. She is survived by her son Michael J. Cooper and his wife Kim of Worcester; a step-daughter Karen L. Cote of Ware, MA; two brothers; four sisters; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Beverly was born in Worcester a daughter of Peter and Blanche (Borus) Angelo.
Mrs. Cooper worked at Morgan Linen and later operated "Our Place" Restaurant in the "Village "for many years. She also worked at Sacred Heart of Jesus Rectory for a short time. She enjoyed old cars and motorcycle rides with Norman.
A calling hour in DIRSA MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester, will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a service of Prayer and Remembrance at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Worcester, MA.
