Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Cooper


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Cooper Obituary
Beverly A. Cooper, 73

Melbourne, FL - Beverly A. (Angelo) Cooper, 73, of Melbourne, FL and formerly of Worcester, MA, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Melbourne, FL. Her husband Norman R. Cooper, Jr. died in 1999.Her daughter Cheri Robinson died in 2001. She is survived by her son Michael J. Cooper and his wife Kim of Worcester; a step-daughter Karen L. Cote of Ware, MA; two brothers; four sisters; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Beverly was born in Worcester a daughter of Peter and Blanche (Borus) Angelo.

Mrs. Cooper worked at Morgan Linen and later operated "Our Place" Restaurant in the "Village "for many years. She also worked at Sacred Heart of Jesus Rectory for a short time. She enjoyed old cars and motorcycle rides with Norman.

A calling hour in DIRSA MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester, will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a service of Prayer and Remembrance at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Worcester, MA.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
Download Now