Beverly Ann (Studley) Dolan, 84
Worcester - Beverly Ann (Studley) Dolan, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the loving care of her family and the caring staff at Sterling Village. Born and raised in Worcester, Beverly was the daughter of Arthur and Claudine L. (Bradley) Studley and lived here her entire life.
Beverly will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children, Mark J. Dolan and his wife, Rosemarie of Oakham, Jeffrey M. Dolan and his wife, Mary Ellen of Princeton, and Rosemarie A. Maraglia and her husband, Leo of Worcester; and four grandchildren, Liam Patrick Dolan, Courtney Erin Dolan, Jason M. and Tyler J. Maraglia.
She was a graduate of Commerce High School in Worcester and worked at Denholm and McKay Co. for many years. She later worked for 20 years at UMass Memorial as a nurse's aide. She was a longtime member of Central Church in Worcester.
Beverly's life was centered on her family. She raised her children as a single mom and often worked two or three jobs to provide a safe and comfortable home. Beverly leaves a legacy of love, strength and perseverance, and will be remembered for her gentle and kind nature.
A memorial service honoring Beverly's life will be celebrated privately at Miles Funeral Home in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020