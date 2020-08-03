1/1
Beverly Erickson
1931 - 2020
Beverly M. (Armstrong) Erickson, 88

Oxford - Beverly M. (Armstrong) Erickson, 88, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, John H. Erickson Sr. who died in 2001. She is survived by five children, Donna L. Murdock and her husband John Murdock III of Oxford, Esther S. Fox of Charlton, Linda S. Erickson of Oxford, John H. Erickson Jr. and his wife Christine of Worcester, and Gary W. Erickson of Charlton; her brother, Wayne Armstrong and his wife Jean of Worcester; her sister, Carol Gilroy and her husband William of Rutland; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a son, Randy M. Erickson who died in 2015; a grandson, Robert K. Mosher Jr. who died in 2003; five brothers, John, William, Kenneth, Walter, and Donald; and a sister, Evelyn. She was also predeceased by her beloved dog, Missy. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John C. and Eva (Bloom) Armstrong.

Mrs. Erickson was a supervisor at Ivy League School for several years, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed puzzles and was an avid Red Sox fan. She loved going to the casino and shopping with her sister, Carol. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank Salmon Hospice for their exceptional care during her illness.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
