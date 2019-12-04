Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
(508) 764-3968
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
James C. Nichols Chapel at the Overlook Masonic Home
88 Masonic Home Rd
Charlton, MA
Beverly Gauvin


1934 - 2019
Beverly Gauvin Obituary
Beverly A. Gauvin 85

Southbridge - Beverly A. (Tracy) Gauvin, 85, formerly of Torrey Rd. passed peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Overlook Masonic Home.

Her husband Adrien Gauvin died in 1996. She leaves behind a son - John Gauvin and his wife Cheryl of Webster, 4 daughters - Patty Smith and her husband Richard of Sterling, CT, Betty Eszes and her husband Michael of Milton, DE, (Formerly of Dudley), Lynda Schultz of Dudley, Lori Gauvin of Sturbridge, as well as 7 grandchildren - Brandon, Heather, Ryan, Tyler, Joshua, Hunter, and Juleanna. She was predeceased by her brother Holmes Tracy Jr. and her sister Lois Tracy.

Beverly was born in Worcester and grew up on her family's farm in Dudley. She graduated from Bartlett High School. After raising her family, she worked part time for the Charlton Box Factory. She was also a member of the First Congregational Church of Dudley.

She enjoyed making beaded crafts, spending time with her family, going out shopping, and eating strawberry ice cream.

The family would like to thank the Overlook staff and the entire Hospice staff for their efforts in making Bev's last days as enjoyable as possible.

Her funeral will be held at 12PM, Monday, Dec. 9, in the James C. Nichols Chapel at the Overlook Masonic Home, 88 Masonic Home Rd. Charlton, MA.

Calling hours are 2 to 4PM Sunday, December 8, in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy Street, Southbridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Overlook Masonic Home, 88 Masonic Home Road 01057 or to the First Dudley Congregational Church, 135 Dudley Center Rd., Dudley, MA 01571.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
