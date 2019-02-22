|
Beverly A. Hayden, 82
SHREWSBURY - Beverly A. (Lundquist) Hayden, age 82, of Shrewsbury died peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Warren W. Hayden with whom she shared 51 wonderful years in marriage.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Her funeral will be held from the Funeral Home with her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street, Boylston. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.
A complete obituary will follow.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019