Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Hayden


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Hayden Obituary
Beverly A. Hayden, 82

SHREWSBURY - Beverly A. (Lundquist) Hayden, age 82, of Shrewsbury died peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Warren W. Hayden with whom she shared 51 wonderful years in marriage.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Her funeral will be held from the Funeral Home with her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street, Boylston. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.

A complete obituary will follow.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
Download Now