Beverly (LaRoche) Lebudzinski
Beverly Lebudzinski 85

Webster - Beverly (LaRoche) Lebudzinski, 85, of Webster passed peacefully on Saturday, November 21. She leaves her son Thomas Lebudzinski and his longtime companion Kerrie Robidoux and her children Julianna and Quinn of Southbridge; a daughter-in-law Julieanne Pinel-Lebudzinski of Walpole, and many nieces and nephews.

Beverly was born February 13, 1935 in Webster, MA, daughter of the late Oscar and Cecile (Daviau) LaRoche. She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin Lebudzinski in 2005; their son David Lebudzinski in 2019; and her brother Donald LaRoche and his wife Angela.

She worked as a secretary for Metropolitan Life and later as a bookkeeper for McKay Roofing in Webster. A devoted member of Sacred Heart Church, she served as a eucharistic minister, CCD teacher, member of the Ladies of St Anne, and committed adorer in the Chapel of Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration in the Emmaus Center.

Beverly was devoted to her faith, family, friends and animals. The care and compassion she provided to each of them was limitless.

The family would like to thank the staff members of The Overlook in Charlton for their exceptional care and kindness.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday November 25 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St., Webster, MA. Burial will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly's memory to The Community Cat Connection of Webster.289 Thompson Rd. Webster,Ma 01570

www.bartelfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
