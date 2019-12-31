Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
Beverly (White) Liberty Obituary
Beverly C. Liberty

UXBRIDGE - Beverly C. (White) Liberty, 81, passed away on Sun. Dec. 29, 2019 in UMass Medical Center, Worcester. She was the wife of the late Leo J. Liberty who died in 2003.

A lifelong resident of Uxbridge, Mrs. Liberty had been employed at Polytop Corp. in North Smithfield, RI for several years. Previously, she had worked at Bernat's Woolen Mill in Uxbridge and the Tupperware Co. in Blackstone.

Beverly was born in 1938, the daughter of the late Howard C. and Hazel (Rein) White Sr. and attended Uxbridge High School.

Over the years, she always enjoyed the company of her cats. Beverly also liked an occasional trip to area casinos and visiting Old Orchard Beach, Maine with her husband.

Mrs. Liberty is survived by her daughter, Donna L. Castonquay of Millville; two sisters, Shirley Small of Northbridge and Joyce Richardson of Millville; 3 grandchildren, John, Richard and Rachel; several nieces and nephews and her cat Penny. She was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah C. Liberty, a sister Carolyn Baca, and two brothers Howard White, Jr. and Carleton White.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 from 4 - 6 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St. (Rt. 122), Uxbridge.

Funeral services will he held on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 at 10 AM in the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Mendon St., Uxbridge.

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
