|
|
Beverly Mentzer, 92
Bolton - Beverly J. (Dagenais) Mentzer, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. She is preceded in death by her husband Francis G. "Red" Mentzer, Jr. She is survived by her children & spouses – Rev. Dr. James Mentzer & Lynne, Catherine Haslett & Walter, Susan Martin & Guy, retired Bolton Fire Chief John Mentzer & Valerie, and Anita Scheipers & Paul; 7 grandchildren – Ed Allen & Julie Booth, Molly Grady & Jim, David Allen & Colleen, Benjamin Ware & Christine, Jason Ware & Erin, Christopher Ware & Kelley Zogopoulos, and Julia Trobaugh & Phelps; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by two sisters, Dawn Edwards and Marie Campbell.
Beverly was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Raymond & Magna Lottie (Paddison) Dagenais. As a child her family relocated to Acton, where she graduated from the Acton High School, Class of 1945. A talented artist and sculptor, she continued studies at the Massachusetts College of Arts & Design in Boston before later achieving her bachelor and then her master's degrees in Liberal Arts from Clark University at age 73. She enjoyed her primary career as a librarian, working for the Town of Bolton, Umass Amherst, the Bromfield School, and Raytheon. In addition, she, her husband Red and family deployed to Malawi (Africa) from 1968-1970 where Red led an US Agency for International Development Team. Here, Beverly enjoyed her time teaching English and drawing to local Swahili speaking villagers. She was a woman of great faith and a long-standing member of the First Parish of Bolton. Mrs. Mentzer served on the Bolton Fair Committee and always remained actively involved as a civic volunteer. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the First Parish of Bolton, 673 Main St. Interment will be held privately in South Cemetery, Bolton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Beverly Mentzer to the First Parish of Bolton. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 26 to Oct. 13, 2019