Beverly J. (Boss) Morton, 87
Worcester - Beverly J. (Boss) Morton, 87, of Worcester passed away peacefully after a long illness while in the Charlton Manor Rest Home.
Mrs. Morton was born in Worcester daughter of the late Ernest Boss and Fabiola (Allard) Boss and graduated from South High School.
Beverly is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years. Robert B. Morton who died in 2009 and her precious daughter, Sandra M. Morton who died in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Morton- Callahan; a son Robert J. Morton and his wife Kelly; two brothers Ernest Boss and his wife Susan and Michael Boss and his wife Marie; three sisters, Linda Sturtze McDonough, Bonnie Scott and her husband Joseph and Tammy Brown.
Beverly leaves the loves of her life, grandsons Michael Callahan and his wife Leah; Derek Morton and his fiancé Chelsey, and Sean Morton; three great grandchildren, Ariana Levitan and Mason and Kasey Callahan. She also leaves daughter in law Barbara Morton and many nephews and nieces.
She was a dedicated worker for 32 years with the Worcester Public Schools. Beverly started as an assistant cook and elevated to the position of Nutrition Program Supervisor before she retired.
Her favorite times were the ones spent with family and friends. She loved sports both attending and watching on TV. On opening day, she was dressed in head to toe Red Sox gear and declared – Play Ball. On Sunday's she changed from church clothes to her Patriots clothes and would shout – Are you ready for some football.
Beverly was a longtime and faithful member of Our Lady of the Angels Church.
A very special thank you to Michael Tupin and the entire staff at The Charlton Manor for the loving care she received while a resident at the facility. Thank you to the wonderful staff from IHC Hospice.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic all of Beverly's funeral services will be held privately and burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. A celebration of Beverly's life will take place at a later date where her family and friends are welcome to gather.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020