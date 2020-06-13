Beverly Niemiec
Beverly A. Niemiec, 77

MILLBURY - Beverly A. (Brady) Niemiec, 77, died Friday, June 12th at St. Vincent Hospital, in Worcester.

She leaves four children, Deborah M. Brady of West Boylston, Joanne A. Bergstrom and her husband Peter Bergstrom Sr. of Millbury, Francis J. Niemiec Jr. of Lowell and Audra Niemiec, with whom she resided in Millbury; two sisters, Sandra M. Provencal of Virginia and Patricia J. Pietrowicz of PA; eight grandchildren, Peter J. Bergstrom Jr., Kayla A. St.Laurent, Krystle M. Ledoux, Nathan O'Clair, Tayla and Kyle Niemiec, Joseph O'Clair and Alyssa Mitchell; six great grandchildren, Logan O'Clair, Andrea and Katherine St. Laurent, Peyton and Brady Niemiec and Virginia Ledoux. Beverly is predeceased by her husband, Francis J. Niemiec Sr., her parents, Donald J. and Dorothy M. (Hazelwood) Brady and two brothers, Donald R. and Robert N. Brady.

Beverly was a supervisor at the former Providence House Nursing Home in Millbury for many years, before she retired. She loved the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. She loved knitting and spending time and the activities at the Millbury Senior Center. Most of all she loved her family.

Friends and family are invited to honor and remember Beverly's life by gathering for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday June 17th at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main St. Millbury. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday June 18th at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 12 Waters St. in Millbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, 33 Lyman St. Westborough, MA 01581. Please visit Beverly's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
