Beverly J.O'Brien BertrandWorcester - Beverly J. O'Brien Bertrand, 84, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard M. Bertrand in January 2016.Beverly is survived by a son, James A Brown, Jr. and his wife Toni of Milton, FL; a daughter, Helen Fisher and her husband Peter, with whom she lived; nine grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Beverly endured the heartbreak that no mother should experience; in 1979, her son, Donald W. Brown, and then in 2014, her daughter, Karen L. Brown, predeceased her. Beverly was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, William G. Sr. and Helen G. (Crotty) O'Brien and has lived here all her life.Beverly worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Catholic Charities Youville House, before retiring in 1985. She was also well-known as a favorite banquet waitress at the former White Cliffs Restaurant in Northborough. She was a life-long member of Saint Margaret Mary Church, and was part of the children's choir when she was still in school; only changing parishes when they merged with Saint Anne's. She was a regular participant in the church "ladies that lunch" group, the Catholic Daughters of America, and always enjoyed a great day of shopping.There are no Calling Hours.A Memorial Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. in Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road (route 9 east), Shrewsbury. Interment will follow at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. Appropriate social distancing measures and the use of face masks will be practiced.The family has entrusted Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at