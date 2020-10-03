1/1
Beverly Packard
Beverly M. Packard, 96

WORCESTER - Beverly M. (Snow) Packard, 96, of Worcester, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Nursing Center.

Her husband of 41 years, Donald C. Packard, died in 2006.

She leaves two daughters, Beverly M. Schiff and her husband Jeffrey of East Falmouth, Janice M. Doherty and her husband James of Worcester; six sons, Edward J. Morey and his wife Elaine of West Palm Beach, Fla., Bruce S. Morey of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Steven G. Lloyd and his wife Donna M. Yee of Hudson, Richard McGuinness of Ft. Lauderdale whom she loved as her son, Donald W. Packard of Worcester, and Richard B. Packard of Rutland; ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Snow of Worcester and her sister, Bernice Mayo of New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her brother Warren Snow and her sister Elizabeth Bernier.

Beverly was born in Millbury daughter of George and Cecile (Morin) Snow.

She was a housekeeper and cook at Our Lady of the Rosary Church Rectory in Worcester for 25 years.

Beverly and her husband Donald were "Snow Birds" spending many winters in Ft. Lauderdale. They enjoyed bingo and playing cards with friends. She was a natural extrovert with a busy social life. She enjoyed sports, the Red Sox, Patriots, and all college football. Even though Beverly was blind she enjoyed listening to the Red Sox until the very end.

While raising a large family in difficult times, Mom was grateful for the wealth of love, time, family and friends.

Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester are directing the arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
