|
|
Beverly Ann Peladeau
Sutton - Beverly Ann Peladeau, 80, passed away on Saturday, May 18th surrounded by her loving family in St. Vincent Hospital, after a brief illness.
Beverly is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, George "Yogi" Peladeau, who passed away in 2018. She leaves four children, Denise Morin and her husband, Thomas of Worcester, Wayne Peladeau and his wife, Grace of Sutton, Glen Peladeau of Webster, Michele Piselli and her husband, John of Millbury; twelve grandchildren, Thomas Morin and his wife, Colleen, Robert Morin, Michael Morin and his wife, Loni, Jonathan Morin, Sarah Morin, George, Steven, Charles and Daniel Piselli, Marc, Marie and Marcel Peladeau; one great grandchild, Keegan Claire Morin; a sister, Sally Shea of Auburn; a brother, Robert Sareault and his wife, Karen of SC; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Edmond and Clarice (Warburton) Sareault.
Bev was the class president at David Hale Fanning Trade High School, where she graduated in 1959 as a hairdresser. She worked for Lustre Beauty Shop in Grafton and began working for UPS in 1977, retiring in 2002. Bev was a devoted mother who taught her four children to live a life of faith, integrity and pursuit of their dreams. She was a Camp Fire leader for many years and a past member of the Red Hat Society. Bev was an avid dirt bike rider and belonged to the New England Trail Rider Association and Tri-State Trail Riders. She was also a published poet, pianist, avid traveler and enjoyed tea parties, gardening, camping, animals and decorating for the holidays.
The family would like to thank the Critical Care Unit of St. Vincent Hospital for all their compassion and support that went above and beyond all expectations.
Family and friends will honor and remember Beverly's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 23rd from 5 to 8 p.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street, Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 24th at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road in Sutton. Burial will follow in West Sutton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org To visit Beverly's memorial page please visit:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019