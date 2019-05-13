|
Beverly A. (Dewey) Stevens, 74
Worcester - Beverly A. (Dewey) Stevens, 74, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13th in the Christopher House after a brief illness.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Raymond Dufresne; her two children; Kevin Soucy of Florida and Karen Martin of Worcester; her grandchildren; Christopher and Kimberly Soucy and Ryan Lachapelle; her stepdaughter, Dawn Lachapelle and her husband, Scott of Spencer; many cousins, including Ricahrd Prince of Shrewsbury and many close friends including her caretaker, Wally Rodriguez.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Robert and Gertrude (Prince) Dewey and is predeceased by her longtime companion Armand LeBeau. Beverly worked for many years as a waitress at the former White House Restaurant and also at Stuarts Diner for over 20 years. She also worked for many years as a clerk at the former Ames Department store.
Beverly was always up for a good game of bingo and enjoyed listening to her Elvis Presley music. She was a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed by her family, especially by her grandson Chris, who had a special relationship with his grandmother.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 15th from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester. Burial will be at a later date in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.
