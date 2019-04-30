|
Beverly C. Whiterell, 89
Grafton/Webster - Beverly C. (Carey) Whiterell, 89, formerly of North Grafton and Webster, passed away peacefully Tuesday April 30, 2019. She leaves her two children, Edward J. Whiterell and his fiance' Jeanne Pizzoglio and Kathy J. Berube and her husband Paul Berube, Jr.; five grandchildren, Ryan M. Whiterell and Krystle B. DeCiccio, Paul J. Berube III, Michael D. Berube and Kayla J. Berube; two great-granddaughters, Rylee and Reese DeCiccio. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Edward S. Whiterell, a son Mark D. Whiterell, and two siblings, Charles Carey and Shirley (Carey) Bibeau.
Beverly was born June 19, 1929 in Worcester, the daughter of the late Charles V. and Clara Belle (Perry) Carey and lived in Worcester, Millbury, North Grafton and Webster. A graduate of Millbury High School, she worked at Chapin and O'Brien Jewelers in Worcester.
She and her husband owned and operated Whiterell's Spa in North Grafton for many years. Beverly also worked at her son's pub, The Olde Post Office Pub, where she baked her famous pies and desserts. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church.
Beverly was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She was the most gracious host to dozens of family members and friends at her home on Webster Lake and spent winters in Sarasota, FL where she could collect sea shells and enjoy time with her cousins and friends. Beverly was happiest when she was by her husband's side, preferably with an ice cream cone in hand.
In lieu of flowers, her family kindly requests you to honor Beverly with a donation in memory of her son Mark, who lost his life to cancer, to The Jimmy Fund, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or online at www.DanaFarber.org. All are welcome to gather with Beverly's family and friends Thursday May 2, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday May 3rd at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. She will then be laid to rest at St. Phillip Cemetery in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019