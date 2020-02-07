Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Peter's Church
929 Main St
Worcester, MA
Blair E. Deeney, 69

North Attleborough - Blair E. Deeney, 69, of North Attleboro and formerly of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6th in the MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 9th from 5 to 8 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 10th at 11 AM in Saint Peter's Church 929 Main St. Worcester.

A complete Obituary will appear in the Sunday paper.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
