Blanca Rosa Morales-Fuentes
Worcester - On Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Lutheran Rehabilitations and Skilled Care Center, Blanca Morales-Fuentes, 88 was peacefully called to join her Lord Jesus.
Visitation with current restrictions of ten people will be held in Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA 01604 will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Blanca's remains will be sent to rest with those of her late husband in Puerto Rico. For the full obituary, please view on www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.