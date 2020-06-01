Blanca Morales-Fuentes
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Blanca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blanca Rosa Morales-Fuentes

Worcester - On Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Lutheran Rehabilitations and Skilled Care Center, Blanca Morales-Fuentes, 88 was peacefully called to join her Lord Jesus.

Visitation with current restrictions of ten people will be held in Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA 01604 will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Blanca's remains will be sent to rest with those of her late husband in Puerto Rico. For the full obituary, please view on www.worcesterfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved