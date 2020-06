Blanca Rosa Morales-FuentesWorcester - On Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Lutheran Rehabilitations and Skilled Care Center, Blanca Morales-Fuentes, 88 was peacefully called to join her Lord Jesus.Visitation with current restrictions of ten people will be held in Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA 01604 will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Blanca's remains will be sent to rest with those of her late husband in Puerto Rico. For the full obituary, please view on www.worcesterfuneral.com