Blanchard L. Bernard
"Bernie" "Pugg"
PAXTON - Blanchard L. Bernard, also known as "Bernie" or "Pugg" to his family and friends, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester. He was a loving and devoted father and husband. Bernie leaves his devoted wife of 44 years, Brenda J. (Hadis) Bernard, and his loving daughter Marie Anastasia Bernard-Cook and her husband, Jason A. Cook, a dear son in law. He leaves his brother, George Brace of Florida; his cousins, Arthur Cranshaw and his wife, Gail and their sons, Nick and Mike, Daniel Cranshaw and his wife, JoAnn, Ray and Gail Blount, Barbara Pritchette and her son, Justin; a niece, Tisha Forfia, her husband, Ronald and their son, Chris; a nephew, Barry and his wife, Heidi and family; brother- in-law, Matthew Hadis and his wife, Carolyn and their daughter, Cassie, sisters-in-law and their husbands, Christina and William Blackwell and their children, Gabriella and Joshua, Gratia and Mark Gosselin, and their daughters Emma, Hannah and Alicia and Nick Tela. He was predeceased by his brother, John Brace, 2 sisters Patricia Brace and Regina Jackson and her husband, Lawrence and his dear stepfather, Leroy Young.
Bernie was born in Springfield, Ma, the son of Thomas and Lillian (Cranshaw) Bernard. He graduated from The Springfield Technical High School in 1964. Following graduation, he moved to Worcester in 1965. Bernie began his hospital career as a PCA/orderly at Saint Vincent Hospital, retiring after 42 years of service. He loved his job, patients and coworkers. Patient families remembered Bernie and his devoted care and would come over to speak to him often when they saw him outside of the hospital. Bernie was a member of St. Paul's Choir in Worcester for many years, then he joined All Saints Episcopal Church and enjoyed the magnificent choir and wonderful parishioners. Bernie loved to cook and bake and hosted many parties through the years. He loved to travel, visiting Canada, England, Ireland and Mexico. He also loved theater.
His Life Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, 10 Irving Street, Worcester. Donations in his memory may be made to All Saints Church or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019