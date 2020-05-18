|
|
Blanche A. (Sova) Beaudoin, 97
Linwood - Entered into eternal peace on May 15, 2020 succumbing to complications from Covid-19 at the Blaire House Nursing Home of Milford where she had been a resident for the past fourteen months. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Wilfred A. Beaudoin in 2013.
Blanche deeply loved her family and is survived by her 4 children, Kenneth W. Beaudoin and his wife Susan of South Kingstown, RI, Paula B. Richard of Douglas, Donna A. Scherer and her husband Richard of Uxbridge and Linda G. DiLuca and her husband William of Uxbridge; 7 grandchildren: 4 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Stella Bailey, Elizabeth LaFosse, Chesterline Dion, Valerie Conlin all of Whitinsville, and Cecelia Parker of Webster, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by a brother Joseph Sova, and a sister, Catherine Valis.
Born in Whitinsville on November 2, 1922, Blanche was the daughter of Karolina (Kramarz) and Stanley Sova. She worked for many area companies including the former Whitin Machine Works, Mr. Christmas, Pelland Cleaners, and Heberts Candy Mansion in Shrewsbury. First and foremost she was a mother and homemaker. Blanche greatly enjoyed the outdoors, camping and enjoyed blueberry picking on Cape Cod. Her flower and vegetable gardens were a great source of pride to her. She loved to show them to visitors and shared her vegetable harvest. Blanche was an amazing cook, especially traditional Polish dishes, and she used her homegrown vegetables for canning and cooking. Blanche was proud of her Polish heritage and was fortunate to travel to Poland in 1980 to meet many relatives living there. Blanche also liked crafting hooked rugs, which she made for each of her children. She was known for her energy and a work ethic that was tireless. A woman of great faith, she was a longtime parishioner of Good Shepherd Church.
Blanche's services will be privately held at the convenience of her family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Blanche's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St. Linwood, MA 01525. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020