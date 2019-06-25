|
Blanche I. Borelli, 88
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Blanche I. Borelli- passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 88. Her husband of 43 years, John A. Borelli, Sr., passed away in 1998.
She was born in North Brookfield, daughter of J. Oscar and Ida (Ledoux) Poulin.
Blanche is survived by her four children and their spouses. John, Jr. and Janet Borelli of Oregon; Peter and Michelle Borelli of Maine; Mary Jane and Richard Caron, Jr. and Michael and Aundrea Borelli of North Brookfield. She also has a grandson, Richard Caron III, of North Brookfield. Her granddaughter,Julianne Caron,predeceased her in 2007. In addition, she leaves many nieces and nephews, along with many special friends. She was predeceased by her siblings Rita Potvin, Albert Poulin, Mary Dolorosa Brodeur, Florence Kizzle, Jeannette Sokol, and Francis Poulin, along with their spouses.
Her family and friends were her greatest joy and hand quilting was her passion. She was a member of St. Joseph's Parish, their Bereavement Committee, and a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound.
The funeral Mass for Blanche will be held on Friday, June 28,2019 at 11:00am in St. Josephs Church 296 Main St. North Brookfield. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. There are no calling hours and the family asks all to go direct to the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Julianne Caron Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o North Brookfield Savings Bank, 9 Gilbert Street, North Brookfield, MA, 01535.
Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St. in North Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019