Blanche Lucille Richards, 91
Charlton - Blanche Lucille (Mongeon) Richards, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 in the Overlook Masonic Healthcare Center, after an illness.
Her husband of 65 years, Armand J. Richards, passed away in 2016. She leaves her 5 children: David A. Richards and wife Denise of Sterling, Mark S. Richards and wife Gail of Sturbridge, Paul M. Richards and wife Vicki of Southbridge, Jayne M. Petrelli and husband John of Charlton, and Sally A. Lanctot and husband Roger of Vero Beach, FL; her sister, Annette C. Moeller of Sebastian, FL; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her great-grandson, Jeremy Martin. Lucille was born in Charlton, the daughter of Louis E. and Blanche A. (Reeves) Mongeon.
Lucille worked as a Certified Nurses' Aide at the Masonic Home (now the Overlook Masonic Healthcare Center) for 18 years, retiring in 1993. She previously worked at the American Optical Co. in Southbridge for 10 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Church in Charlton and sang in the choir. In recognition of their devotion to St. Joseph's, she and her husband Armand were honored in 2007 as parish Stewards of the Year. Musically talented, she played the piano, organ and guitar. As a young woman she performed country western music in the local area. She was especially well known for her yodeling and gave many performances in community talent shows. Lucille was a member of the Charlton Senior Center, the Golden Age Club, and the Charlton American Legion Auxiliary Post 391. She and her husband enjoyed ballroom and square dancing and were members of the Senior Center's line dance group.
Lucille's family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the staff at Overlook Masonic Healthcare Center for all of the love and support they gave "Grams" during her time there.
Due to the current health restrictions, Lucille's funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Charlton, and burial in West Ridge Cemetery, Charlton, will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton, MA 01507.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020