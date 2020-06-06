Bobbie J. Ball, 75,WORCESTER - Bobbie J. Ball, 75, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Westborough Healthcare.Family and friends will celebrate her life on Wednesday, June 10th with visitation from 10-11am and a funeral service to follow at the Second Baptist Church, 14 Hammond St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. For additional information please visit: