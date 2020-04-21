|
Bonita M. Smith (Bonnie Morelli), 78
Yachats,Oregon - Born and raised on Fitch Road in Clinton, sweet Bonnie died peacefully on April 12th, Easter Sunday, at her home at the ocean in Yachats, Oregon (pop. 690) feeling the warmth of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ to welcome her home. Bonnie graduated from Clinton High School ('59) and Hanneman School of Nursing in Worcester (early 60's). She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Elsie Morelli (Ryll); her brother and sister, Jack Morelli and Dian Kern (Morelli); and her husband Larry Smith who died 2 years ago on Good Friday. She was married to Larry, the love of her life and her best friend for 55 years. She is survived by 3 sons and 6 grandsons, and her three remaining Morelli sisters from Clinton, Janet Powell (Honolulu, HI), Edith Giard (Portland, OR), and Pamela Nelson (Lake Tapps, WA). Remembrances of Bonnie can be emailed to her sister Pam, ([email protected]). Due to Covid19, Bonnie's celebration of life will be postponed until healthier sunny days in 2021 when family and friends from across the country will gather in Yachats, Oregon. Please email Pam to be included in that remembrance notification.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020