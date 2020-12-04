Dr. Boris Blinder, 84PAXTON - Dr. Boris Blinder, age 84, died on Friday, December 4, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare-University Campus, Worcester.His wife, Luba (Boguslavsky) Blinder, died in 2008. He leaves a son, Dmitry Blinder and his wife, Ellina of Brighton; a granddaughter, Veronika Blinder and a cousin, Mikhail Tandetnik of Worcester. He was predeceased by his sister, Milya Gurbanov.He was born in Moscow, Russia, the son of Naoum and Polina (Tandetnik) Blinder and had lived in Paxton for many years.Dr. Blinder graduated from the Moscow Medical and Dental College and from the Boston University College of Dentistry. He practiced general dentistry in Worcester for many years.Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 6, at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery (Holy Society Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Leicester) under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Face coverings and social distancing must be honored.Memorial contributions in Dr. Blinder's memory may be made to the Israel Defense Force.