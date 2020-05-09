Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
B'Nai Brith Cemetery
1928 - 2020
Boris Epshteyn Obituary
Boris Epshteyn, 92

WORCESTER - Boris Epshteyn, age 92 died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at UMass Memorial- University Campus, Worcester.

His wife Olga (Zagalskaya) died in 2018. He leaves a son, Yakov Epshteyn of Worcester; a daughter, Bella Shapiro of Southborough; a sister Sofa, wife of Arkadiy Vichnevich of Brooklyn, New York; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was born in Belarus, the son of Isaac and Chana Rochel (Malkov) Epshteyn and has lived in Worcester for the past 24 years.

For many years he was a crane operator for a construction company in Belarus.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a graveside funeral service will be held privately at B'Nai Brith Cemetery in Worcester.

Memorial Contributions may be made Yashiva Achei Timimim, 22 Newton Ave, Worcester, MA 01602.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020
