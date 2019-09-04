|
Bradford A. Mills, 63
WORCESTER - Bradford A. Mills, 63, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Worcester. Born and raised in Holden, he was a son of Norman and the late Jean (Griffin) Mills.
Brad graduated from Wachusett High School and went on to further his education by attending Framingham State College. In his younger years, Brad was a short order cook for Abdow's Big Boy Restaurant. He was also employed by Allegro MicroSystems and C.K. Smith, but his true passion was photography which included working for Ritz Camera for many years. In his spare time and always with his faithful feline companion "King" by his side, Brad was an avid reader and fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his father, Norman G. Mills of Holden; two brothers, Gordon Mills and his wife, Bonnie of Worcester and Stephen Mills and his wife, Leanne of Worcester; his longtime companion with whom he lived, Jenna Knight of Worcester; his aunt, Martha Griffin of Newington, CT; nephew, Michael Mills and many cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Lutheran Home for their exceptional, compassionate care of Brad in his last days.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Brad's family from 12 to 1 pm on Saturday, September 14 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A memorial service honoring his life will follow at 1pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, 26 Harvard Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019