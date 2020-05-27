|
Bradford A. Ritchie, 66
Spencer - Bradford A. Ritchie, 66, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
Brad was born in Worcester, son of Robert and Catherine (O'Leary) Ritchie and graduated from Doherty High School.
Brad worked for Sweetlife Foods in Northborough for 35 years and was a member of Teamsters Local 170. After retirement, he worked part time at HR Block. Brad enjoyed playing the guitar, sailing and bowling. Brad and Karen just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on May 20th.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen J. (Lamonda) Ritchie, two sons, Bill Ritchie of Spencer and Matt Ritchie of Van Nuys, CA; her grandson Cory Ritchie of Spencer, two brothers, Bobby Ritchie and Franny Ritchie, both of Worcester, two sisters, Cheryl Knowlton of Worcester and Shirley O'Leary of St. Petersburg, FL, and several nephews and nieces. Brad was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa A. Ritchie in 2008, and two sisters, Karen Ritchie and Eileen St. Francis.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, June 1st at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020