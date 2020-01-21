|
|
Bradford J. Scarborough, 60
OXFORD - Bradford J. Scarborough, 60, of Oxford, died Friday, January 17, 2020 unexpectedly, with his family by his side at UMass Medical Center.
He was born in Worcester son of the late Herbert E. and Doris (Reardon) Scarborough. Brad served in the Air National Guard-212th Engineering Installation Squadron for 21 years. He has worked at National Grid for 31 years currently as a troubleshooter, and in his earlier years he worked at Morgan Construction.
Brad leaves his wife and soulmate of 38 years, Sandy (Giannino) Scarborough, and was a loving father to his son, Matthew J. Scarborough of Oxford and his daughter, Alison T. Scarborough and her fiancé Michael Dumouchel of Webster. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Debbie Giannino of Worcester, his aunt, Carole Raskett and her husband Richard of Worcester, his uncle, Frank E. Reardon and his wife Maureen of West Warren, and several cousins.
Brad was passionate for music, was an avid fisherman and reader, and loved spending time at the Cape. He had a love for life and he truly believed "Tomorrow is promised to no one" and "to enjoy every moment". Brad will always be remembered for his gentle ways and kind hearted spirit.
Calling Hours to honor and celebrate Brad's life will be held Monday, January 27th from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester, immediately followed by Air Force Funeral Honors to conclude the evening. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Inc, 69 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605 or to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To place an online message of condolence, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020