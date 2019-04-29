|
|
Bradley W. "Brad" Brown, 63
BARRE - Bradley W. "Brad" Brown, 63, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 following a brief illness.
Brad was born on May 18, 1955, the son of the late Abraham and Sophie (Bodzinski) Brown. He was a lifelong resident of Barre, MA, graduating from Quabbin Regional High School in 1973, and the owner of Brad Brown Trucking, Inc. in Barre. In his younger years, Brad enjoyed hunting and drag racing his sports cars. Brad enjoyed viewing all types of racing, playing slot machines at the casinos and his beagle dogs over the years. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends at holidays and cook-outs. He especially enjoyed grilling and chicken barbeques with his famous 'bug juice'. He would often travel all over New England to favorite restaurants for specific foods and bring food home for his family and friends.
Brad is survived and loved by three siblings, Priscilla Lamson of Crestview, FL, Martin Brown and his wife Anna of Barre, MA, and William Brown and his wife Nancy of Barre, MA; nieces and nephews, Valerie Loiocano and her husband Larry of Crestview, FL, Geoffrey Lamson and his wife Takako of Oahu, HI, Christine Morrison of Hubbardston, MA, Amanda LaRoche and her husband Shawn of Barre, MA, Jason Brown and his wife Toni of Barre, MA, and Todd Brown of Hardwick, MA. Brad enjoyed being a great-uncle to grandnephews and grandnieces, Holly, Lucy, Matthew, Rei, Michael, Jared, Travis, Alison, Abe Eliza, Colin, Connor, and Dylan. All his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews thought the world of Brad. He is also survived by his longtime former companion and close friend Denise Connolly of Brookfield, MA and close friends Mark Regienus of Barre, MA and Dave Uracius of New Braintree, MA.
The family would like to thank the 4th floor nurses and staff at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester for their exceptional care.
Friends and family are invited to attend callings hours from 6-8pm on Thursday,May 2, 2019 in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 South Barre Rd., Barre. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 11:00am in Glen Valley Cemetery, 466 Valley Rd., Barre. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019