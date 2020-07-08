1/
Brandon Morrison
Brandon W. Morrison, 23

BARRE - Brandon W. Morrison, 23, went with the angels to heaven peacefully after battling lifelong illnesses on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Brandon lived a life full of joy and happiness, making many lifelong friends along the way. He loved his music, enjoyed the outside, going for rides and hanging out with his friends and family.

Brandon leaves behind his very loving father Donald & mother Angel Morrison of South Barre; 3 sisters Tia Santy of South Barre; Kimberly Santy & her fiancé Infiniti McQuestion; Tina Santy & her fiancé Ryan Bourgeois all of South Barre; his brother Jesse Morrison; a nephew Justice Hunt Jr; 2 nieces Lilah Sokol and Mia Santy all of South Barre; his grandfather Ralph Morrison Sr. of wheelwright, MA. and his extended family (staff) and friends all of Hope St. Fitchburg,MA.

A huge thank you goes out to all the amazing staff at ventures and Dr. Gary Nororian.

There will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S. Barre Rd. Barre.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
(508)-867-3604
