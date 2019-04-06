|
|
Brandy A. Pichette, 41
Grafton - Brandy A. Pichette, 41, passed away on April 1, 2019 following complications from Diabetes. She is survived by her parents Debra (Rowland) and Allan Pichette, her sister Casey Pichette and Anthony Iovieno and their children Chad, Ashlee, Logan, Alexander and Hunter along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Brandy adored her family and will be remembered most for her loyalty and love to everyone she cared about. Memorial services for Brandy are private. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available online at: www.
RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019