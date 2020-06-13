Brenda L. Adkins, 49
WORCESTER - Brenda Lee Adkins, 49, died unexpectedly Tues, June 9th. Brenda worked as a unit secretary at UMass Memorial Medical Center for many years.
Memorial Services to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at a later date. To place an online message of condolence and view the full obituary, please visit www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.