Brenda Adkins
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda L. Adkins, 49

WORCESTER - Brenda Lee Adkins, 49, died unexpectedly Tues, June 9th. Brenda worked as a unit secretary at UMass Memorial Medical Center for many years.

Memorial Services to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at a later date. To place an online message of condolence and view the full obituary, please visit www.callahanfay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 13, 2020
Brenda always was the life of the Party!!!!!! Great coworker and friend. She will be missed. Prayers and deepest sympathy to all her family and friends.❤
Michaela Oberg
Friend
June 13, 2020
My condolences to all the Adkins family , Brenda was such a amazing person and an even better friend although I haven't seen her in a few years we remained friends and I will remember all the great times I had with her she will forever be in my heart ❤
Ida Secor
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved