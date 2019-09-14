|
Brenda A. (Sochia) Ballou, 72
Douglas - Brenda A. (Sochia) Ballou, 72, of Douglas passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, following a courageous twenty-four year battle with breast cancer. She passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Brenda was the wife of Richard A. Ballou for 53 loving years.
Brenda was born May of 1947 in Worcester, the daughter of Margaret H. (Strawbridge) Sochia of Douglas and the late Leon T. "Ted" Sochia, III and graduated from Douglas High School, class of 1965.
Brenda's family was the center of her life and she loved spending time with them. She would often host gatherings and celebrations with family and friends. Brenda enjoyed gardening and bird watching, and took great pride in the home that she created with her husband. She also loved traveling to Ogunquit, ME with her husband, often making the trip in his classic 64 Chevy.
In addition to her mother, Margaret and her husband, Richard, she is survived by two sons, Michael and his wife Pamela Ballou of Douglas and Glen Ballou of Lebanon, CT; a daughter, Cheryl and her husband Patrick Kelly of Douglas; a brother, Leon T. Sochia IV of Douglas; two sisters, JoAnne and her husband Denis Ludvigson of Douglas and Carol and her husband John Bloniasz also of Douglas; 10 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and several close friends. She was predeceased by a brother James Sochia and a grandson, Brandon Ballou.
Funeral services are private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brandon Ballou Scholarship fund at Unibank for Savings c/o Karen Yacino.
Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019